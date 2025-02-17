Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,070 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Northern Trust by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $110.77 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other Northern Trust news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,467. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

