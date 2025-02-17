Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,286 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of State Street worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 141,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,884,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,026,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.73.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $99.16 on Monday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

