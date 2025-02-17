China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,797,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 2,275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

CHLLF remained flat at $3.53 during midday trading on Monday. China Literature has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

About China Literature

Read More

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

