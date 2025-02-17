China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,797,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 2,275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Literature Stock Performance
CHLLF remained flat at $3.53 during midday trading on Monday. China Literature has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.
About China Literature
