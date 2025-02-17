CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,779 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $185,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $929.40 and a 200 day moving average of $806.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.