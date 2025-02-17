CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $123.66 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,808 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.56% of Nutrien worth $123,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nutrien by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperformer” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.