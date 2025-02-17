CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $253.76 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,718,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,380,520 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 0.8% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.25% of TELUS worth $253,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 31,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in TELUS by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 44,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 64,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE TU opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.2829 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 242.56%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

