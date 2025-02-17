CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $88.95 Million Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.53% of RB Global worth $88,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after purchasing an additional 753,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 309.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 808,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,014,000 after acquiring an additional 610,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in RB Global by 60.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,004 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RB Global by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,435,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,109,000 after purchasing an additional 354,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its position in RB Global by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,418,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 255,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

RB Global Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RBA opened at $96.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $65.99 and a one year high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

