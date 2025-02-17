CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 571,967 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,967 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.81% of Canadian National Railway worth $519,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 46.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,948 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $216,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $159,907,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,492,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,813,000 after acquiring an additional 584,832 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $101.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

