CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 27,536 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,536 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $8,777,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 750,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,147,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,014,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 20.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $193.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.04. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $341.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.33%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

