Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,919 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 795,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,736,000 after acquiring an additional 61,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after acquiring an additional 147,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 427,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $136.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

