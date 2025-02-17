CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Boosted by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $68.88 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,893,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,285.15. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,815.68. This trade represents a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,136 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

