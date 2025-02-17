Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 840,600 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 1,047,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 168.1 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of COCSF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.05. 267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

