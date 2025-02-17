Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.9 %

CL stock opened at $86.10 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.