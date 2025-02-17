Comparing BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) & Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Brixmor Property Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $364.80 million 2.12 -$15.55 million ($1.02) -5.85 Brixmor Property Group $1.25 billion 6.71 $305.09 million $1.08 25.63

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

56.6% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BrightSpire Capital and Brixmor Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 1 3 3 0 2.29 Brixmor Property Group 0 3 10 0 2.77

BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus target price of $7.45, suggesting a potential upside of 24.90%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $30.87, suggesting a potential upside of 11.53%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital -69.35% 9.44% 2.79% Brixmor Property Group 25.81% 11.48% 3.81%

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. BrightSpire Capital pays out -62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BrightSpire Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats BrightSpire Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

