Congress Asset Management Co. Acquires 20,327 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.51%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

