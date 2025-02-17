Congress Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,181 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.05% of Zoetis worth $37,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 4.5 %

ZTS stock opened at $157.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $200.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.51 and its 200 day moving average is $178.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

