Congress Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $23,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSE:KNSL opened at $449.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $459.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $223,191.57. This trade represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

