Congress Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $213.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.51 and a 12 month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.94 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

