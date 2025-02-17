Contrasting Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) and Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Inno shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Webco Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inno and Webco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inno -363.07% -85.89% -50.81% Webco Industries 1.83% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inno and Webco Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inno $885,495.00 23.36 -$3.21 million N/A N/A Webco Industries $608.44 million 0.21 $16.05 million $12.72 14.23

Volatility & Risk

Webco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Inno.

Inno has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webco Industries has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Webco Industries beats Inno on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves power-gen tubing, oil and gas tubular, process tubing, and automotive/industrial tubular industries. Webco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

