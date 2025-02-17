Cooksen Wealth LLC Sells 269 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cooksen Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

