Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Shares Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.22). 1,215,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 726,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Creo Medical Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Creo Medical Group

In other news, insider Kevin Crofton bought 1,179,000 shares of Creo Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £200,430 ($252,144.92). Also, insider Christopher Paul Hancock bought 4,712 shares of Creo Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £895.28 ($1,126.28). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,188,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,222,056. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, bringing advanced energy to endoscopy.

The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive.

