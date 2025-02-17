Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,598,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $203.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

