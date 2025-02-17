Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $133.66 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

