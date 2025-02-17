Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.26% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

SEIM opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50.

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

