Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $277,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $2,212,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $143.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.31. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $102.56 and a 52 week high of $149.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.