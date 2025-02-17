Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 7,839 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bakala Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bakala Capital LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

