Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.50% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 215.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 2,792.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock opened at $85.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

