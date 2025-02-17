Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 112,896.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $1,058.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $929.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $805.29. The stock has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

