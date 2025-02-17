CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,315 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $65.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 67.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

