Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dana by 484.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 829.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth about $346,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Dana Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DAN opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. Dana has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.60%.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.