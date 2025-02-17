Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Day One Biopharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of -1.46. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAWN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,034,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,762,739.65. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

