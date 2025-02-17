DDD Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

