DDD Partners LLC Makes New $10.34 Million Investment in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Onsemi by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Up 1.8 %

ON stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Onsemi from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

