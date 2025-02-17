Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Reduced by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $164.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

