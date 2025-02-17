DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,427,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 474,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,776 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,640,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 791,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,930,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.5 %

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

