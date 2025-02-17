Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Meredith Wealth Planning’s 8th Largest Position

Meredith Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 4.3% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning owned 0.20% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, FMB Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $242,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.