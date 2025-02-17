Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,824.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 266,297 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

