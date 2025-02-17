Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Position Raised by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 226.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC opened at $27.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

