Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 153,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 8.2 %

DISV stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

