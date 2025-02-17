Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 156.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 226,276 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,611,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,686,000 after buying an additional 276,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

