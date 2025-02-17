DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $4,928,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $233.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.