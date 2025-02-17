Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $844.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $794.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $844.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $802.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

