Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,395,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 595,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

