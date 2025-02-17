Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $225.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

