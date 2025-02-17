Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $185.97 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $190.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

