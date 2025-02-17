Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,597,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VIG opened at $203.86 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.