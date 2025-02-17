Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2025

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,786,000 after acquiring an additional 279,898 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

JCPB opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.