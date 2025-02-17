Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,786,000 after acquiring an additional 279,898 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
JCPB opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.
The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
