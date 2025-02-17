Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 704 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,582,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,940,000 after purchasing an additional 357,909 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

