Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $84,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $91,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Shares of PMX opened at $7.39 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

