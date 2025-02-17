Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.78 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

